https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/07/10/todays-hot-topics-relevant-radio-nationalism-patriotism-constitution-1968-steroids/

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host for Sheila Liaugminas’ A Closer Look on Relevant Radio® from 6-7 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Are we able to keep this republic, as Benjamin Franklin warned? Where does patriotism end and nationalism begin, and are all forms of the latter dangerous? Professor Randall Smith joins us to discuss the questions that hang over our public life, especially as we prepare for a national election.

Can St. Benedict teach us how to ethically engage on line? Elizabeth Scalia, known as The Anchoress, says 2020 feels “like 1968 on steroids.” What would the monastic pioneer advise us in these troubled times?

We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

