Former NFL coach and NBC broadcaster Tony Dungy says CNN’s Don Lemon doesn’t know what he’s talking about when it comes to claiming Jesus wasn’t perfect.

What are the details?

Dungy criticized Lemon on Thursday after the CNN host wrongly claimed that “Jesus Christ admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth.”

He also added that no one who believes in the Bible is buying Lemon’s claims.

“I’m sorry Mr. Lemon but just who ‘admitted’ that Jesus Christ was not perfect here on earth?” Dungy wrote, sharing a video of the exchange between Lemon and Cuomo. “Not anyone who believes the Bible. Not anyone who trusts in Jesus as their savior! I’m not sure the point you’re making but your premise is dead wrong. That was the point in Jesus coming!”

Lemon issued the controversial remarks during a recent wide-ranging discussion with fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo about the current state of racial affairs in the U.S., and trying to draw similarities between Jesus and America’s founding fathers.

“Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe in, Jesus Christ, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth,” Lemon shrugged. “So why are we deifying the founders of this country, many of whom owned slaves?”

To a Twitter user, Dungy later added, “If you don’t agree with the fact that Jesus was sinless on earth then you can throw out the whole Bible because that’s the premise Christianity stands on.”

