https://www.dailywire.com/news/toto-resistance-actor-channels-trump-swipes-at-halle-berry-for-caving-to-cancel-culture

Michael Rapaport forged a career from slipping in and out of different people’s skins.

He’s played a Southern mobster on “Justified,” a boorish man-child in “Beautiful Girls” and the father of an autistic teen in “Atypical.”

His latest role? Political pundit.

The part isn’t always a snug fit. He’s been belligerent at times, doling out dubious hot takes on the latest headlines. For example, he celebrated Mother’s Day by savaging First Mother Melania Trump.

He critiqued Ariana Grande’s looks, earning the ire of the Woke Police.

Rapaport is a loud and proud member of the Hollywood Resistance, slamming President Donald Trump at every possible turn.

[embedded content]

This week, the actor took a page out of Trump’s playbook.

The president dedicated part of his Mt. Rushmore speech to Cancel Culture, what he called a scourge on western culture. Part of Cancel Culture is making actors turn down roles that could otherwise go to marginalized groups, a vague explanation with considerable side effects.

For example, Scarlett Johansson accepted and then turned down the chance to play a trans character in the fact-based film “Rub and Tug.” The superstar’s decision effectively sank the project.

More recently, Halle Berry flirted with a gig playing a trans character, but after Social Justice Warriors rose up on social media she backpedaled.

“As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.” “I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake,” added Berry. “I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Rapaport thinks she made the wrong decision, and he shared why on Twitter:

“As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.” We need REAL GANGSTERS in MOB films. Real Boxers in Boxing films.

Fuck Denzel,DeNiro & all actor’s…. get real people to ACT in films.

Dummies — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 6, 2020

More from Christian Toto: Shouldn’t ‘Hamilton’ Get Canceled Next?

A version of this article appears on HollywoodInToto.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

