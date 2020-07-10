https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/506724-trump-claims-he-recently-aced-a-cognitive-test-challenges-biden-to

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump on Kanye West’s presidential run: ‘He is always going to be for us’ Marie Yovanovitch on Vindman retirement: He ‘deserved better than this. Our country deserved better than this’ Trump says Biden has been ‘brainwashed’: ‘He’s been taken over by the radical left’ MORE on Thursday defended his mental fitness and claimed that he “very recently” took a cognitive test at Walter Reed Medical Center and “aced” it.

“I actually took one very recently,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump on Kanye West’s presidential run: ‘He is always going to be for us’ Trump says Biden has been ‘brainwashed’: ‘He’s been taken over by the radical left’ Trump says he’ll wear mask during upcoming trip to Walter Reed MORE during a radio interview on his program late Thursday. “The radical left was saying, is he all there, is he all there, and I proved I was all there because I aced it, I aced the test.”

“I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors and they were very surprised. They said, that’s an unbelievable thing, rarely does anybody do what you just did,” the president continued. He did not provide a specific date that he took the test.

The White House last disclosed that Trump passed a cognitive test in 2018. The memo issued by the White House doctor in June on the president’s multi-part physical exam at Walter Reed did not make mention of a cognitive test.

Trump’s remarks come as critics continue to question his fitness for office. The president has also sharply criticized the mental fitness of his presumptive 2020 Democratic foe, Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says Biden has been ‘brainwashed’: ‘He’s been taken over by the radical left’ Trump says he’ll wear mask during upcoming trip to Walter Reed Latino group ‘Mi Familia Vota’ launches M voter turnout campaign targeting swing states MORE, challenging the former vice president’s recent claim that his cognitive ability is “constantly tested.”

“He hasn’t taken any cognitive test because he couldn’t pass one,” Trump told Hannity, adding later that Biden “should take the same test” that he did.

Trump’s reelection campaign has consistently pointed to Biden gaffes and stumbling over words in order to paint the president’s challenger as not being mentally fit for the White House.

Biden told reporters at a press conference earlier this month that he was looking forward to comparing his cognitive ability to Trump’s at forthcoming debates.

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden said. “Look, all you gotta do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

