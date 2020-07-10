https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/trump-goes-president-threatens-take-tax-exempt-status-away-left-wing-schools-indoctrination-camps/

For years Americans schools have been filled up with leftist teachers and administrations more interested in indoctrinating students than teaching students.

** In October 2017 a Wyoming high school assigned a quiz with an answer about shooting President Trump.

** A teacher at a West Virginia school was caught wearing a “Tuck Frump” jacked in her classroom.

** And Tucker Carlson recently highlighted how wealthy universities that trash and censor conservatives were taking stimulus cash during the pandemic.

The examples of the toxic nature of far left bias in American schools is endless.

On Friday, President Donald Trump threw down the gauntlet.

President Trump warned far left institutions that he is ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax exempt status of liberal schools that pump out indoctrinated students and act as reeducation camps.

… and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

