https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/roger-stone-pardon/2020/07/10/id/976589

President Donald Trump said Friday he will look at issuing a pardon to his former campaign adviser Roger Stone days before the 67-year-old is slated to report to prison.

“I’ll be looking at it,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House, according to the pool report. “I think Roger Stone was very unfairly treated, as were many people, and in the meantime Comey and all these guys are walking around, including Biden and Obama, because we caught them spying on my campaign. Who would have believed that one?”

Stone is scheduled to start a 40-month prison sentence on July 14 stemming from his conviction on lying to investigators during the Russia probe. He tried to delay his prison start date because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the request was ultimately denied.

In April, Stone said he was “praying for a pardon.”

“Nobody tells Donald Trump what to do, and nobody tells him what not to do,” Stone added. “He will make his own judgment in his own time. His public comments have certainly been encouraging.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

