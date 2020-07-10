https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/trump-possible-roger-stone-pardon-prayer-may-answered/

(BREITBART) Thursday on WRKO’s “The Howie Carr Show,” President Donald Trump said he was considering a commutation or pardon for his longtime friend Roger Stone.

During a case stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation Stone was convicted of making false statements and witness tampering.

Carr asked, “Roger Stone, he quoted today as saying he’s praying for a c or pardon from you. He has to report to prison. He’s been ordered by the BOP to report to prison next Tuesday. Are you going to do anything for Roger Stone? He was framed. I mean, talk about a witch hunt.”

