President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump on Kanye West’s presidential run: ‘He is always going to be for us’ Marie Yovanovitch on Vindman retirement: He ‘deserved better than this. Our country deserved better than this’ Trump says Biden has been ‘brainwashed’: ‘He’s been taken over by the radical left’ MORE came to Goya Foods’s support as activists call for a boycott against the company after its CEO commended the president.

Trump tweeted, “I LOVE @GoyaFoods!” a day after CEO Robert Unanue appeared at the White House and heaped praise on the president.

“We’re all truly blessed … to have a leader like Trump who is a builder,” Unanue remarked during a speech in the Rose Garden.

The comments sparked an avalanche of criticism against Unanue and Goya Foods from activists and politicians who expressed disappointment over his praise of the president.

“@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations,” tweeted Julian Castro Julian CastroJoe Biden must release the results of his cognitive tests — voters need to know Former HUD Secretary: Congress ‘should invest 0B in direct rental assistance’ Biden still has a Hispanic voter problem, but does it matter? MORE, the Obama-era housing secretary and former Democratic presidential contender. “Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products.”

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

“Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo,” added Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHispanic Democrats build capital with big primary wins OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Sanders-Biden climate task force calls for carbon-free power by 2035 | Park Police did not record radio transmissions during June 1 sweep of White House protesters | Court upholds protections for Yellowstone grizzly bears Biden-Sanders ‘unity task force’ rolls out platform recommendations MORE (D-N.Y.).

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

Republicans rushed to Goya Foods’s defense, saying it was a victim of “cancel culture.”

“Goya is a staple of Cuban food. My grandparents ate Goya black beans twice a day for nearly 90 years. And now the Left is trying to cancel Hispanic culture and silence free speech. #BuyGoya,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzKoch-backed group urges Senate to oppose ‘bailouts’ of states in new ads Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad How conservative conspiracy theories are deepening America’s political divide MORE (R-Texas).

Goya is a staple of Cuban food. My grandparents ate Goya black beans twice a day for nearly 90 years. And now the Left is trying to cancel Hispanic culture and silence free speech. #BuyGoya https://t.co/Mhb7inVKWl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 10, 2020

