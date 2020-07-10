https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/trump-warns-radical-left-universities-indoctrination-students/

Colleges and universities across America have, in recent years, become sources of much progressive or liberal thought.

Professors, of course, have First Amendment rights to advocate for socialist, even Marxist or communist, ideals.

The students’ parents know that and pay the fees anyway.

But President Trump is suggesting taxpayers don’t have that same obligation.

TRENDING: Biden makes stupidest ‘1st day in office’ promise ever: I’ll rejoin the WHO

He said on social media: “Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status…”

Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

He continued “… and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated.”

His comments brought an immediate reaction on social media from the likes of Holly Figueroa O’Reilly, who called him a “bloody moron.”

“You couldn’t spell indoctrination if your life depended on it,” she, incorrectly, observed, before descending into the obscene.

The Washington Examiner explained, “Universities in particular have become epicenters of protest activity that has largely been aimed against the Trump administration and its allies. Efforts to ‘cancel’ or interrupt controversial speakers have become the norm as well as adding public pressure on leadership to comply with demands that meet students’ standards of inclusivity and personal needs.”

The report said, “Conservatives have long claimed that academia has been pushed to the left, and that trend has accelerated following the highly polarizing election of 2016. Trump and his conservative allies have accused universities of suppressing free speech toward students, staff, and visitors who don’t comply with left-wing ideology.”

The Examiner noted a year ago Trump issued an executive order to make federal funding contingent on commitment to free speech.

The facts are that in recent months faculty members at “top institutions,” have quit or been fired for “having an inadequate or ‘wrong’ response to the Black Lives Matter movement…,” the report said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

