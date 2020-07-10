https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jack-dorsey-twitter-universal-basic-income-ubi/2020/07/10/id/976558

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is throwing some of his money at a plan to provide universal basic income for Americans.

Dorsey tweeted Thursday that he is donating $3 million to Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

“$3M to @MichaelDTubbs and @mayorsforagi for #guaranteedincome programs in cities across the country. This is one tool to close the wealth and income gap, level systemic race and gender inequalities, and create economic security for families. #UBI” Dorsey wrote.

There are currently 15 U.S. mayors who are exploring the idea of giving citizens a basic income. Dorsey’s donation, according to Forbes, will help them kick off pilot programs to test out the idea.

Dorsey discussed universal basic income in May during a podcast with former Democratic Party presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who had proposed giving Americans $1,000 a month.

“Every single field is going to be touched by automation, and UBI to me represents a floor,” Dorsey said, according to Forbes. “A floor that people can stand on, and have the knowledge and peace of mind that they could survive and eat and feed their children while they are learning how to transition into this new world.”

For years, Democrats have been calling for some form of basic income to be given to citizens.

