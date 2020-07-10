https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-white-nationalist-suspension-social-media/2020/07/10/id/976677

Twitter on Friday suspended more than 50 accounts linked to white nationalists in response to a recent report from the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.

The report mentioned more than 60 accounts with more than 140,000 followers and pressed the social media company over not doing enough to get rid of extremists on the platform.

“The accounts in question were suspended for violating our policies in relation to violent extremism,” a Twitter spokesperson told the Hill on Friday.

Martin Sellner, leader of the Identitarian Movement in Austria, told NBC News on Friday that the suspension was “censorship” of free speech.

“It is another act of censorship of freedom of speech,” Sellner said. “We are the only group really talking about mass immigration and population replacement. The mainstream has no answers to our question: Why should we accept becoming a minority in our own countries?”

The suspensions arrive as social media companies assess free speech policies on their platforms. Facebook is reconsidering its policy on political ads to stop the spread of misinformation during this election year.

