The Obama Administration worked with the creepiest guys on earth in their fraudulent attempt to tie President Trump to Russia and have him removed from office. Christopher Steele was one of the gang.

Christopher Steele was commissioned by the Hillary Clinton campaign to make up lies about future President Trump and his ties to Russia. The individual that Hillary used to create the lie was former MI6 Agent Christopher Steele. But their lies caught up to them and Steele was eventually sued and found guilty of lying in a UK court this week.

Newsmax reported on the Steele court case in the UK:

A central allegation by a former British spy in his dossier about alleged ties between Moscow and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was “inaccurate and misleading,” a London judge ruled. TRENDING: Mayor De Blasio Tells CNN’s Wolf Blitzer That He Is Banning All Large Gatherings in NYC Except For Black Lives Matter Riots (VIDEO) Christopher Steele stated in his report that Mikhail Fridman and his fellow Alfa Group billionaire Petr Aven arranged for the delivery of “large amounts of illicit cash” to Vladimir Putin in the 1990s. But Judge Mark Warby ruled Wednesday that Steele’s intelligence firm “failed to take reasonable steps to verify the allegation” as he awarded 18,000 pounds ($22,600) in compensation to each man. “Ever since these odious allegations were first made public in January 2017, my partners and I have been resolute and unwavering in our determination to prove that they are untrue, and through this case, we have finally succeeded in doing so,” Fridman said in a statement.

Another individual who was slandered by Steele and the Obama Intel community was Svetlana Lokhava. Obama’s Deep State tried to tie this young woman in the UK to an affair with General Flynn. This too was all a lie. But to Obama and his Deep State, the ends justify the means. The Federalist reported about Lokhova:

Lokhova, an historian and former Ph.D. student at Cambridge University, unwillingly served a bit part for the plot. Her Russian ancestry and a chance meeting with Michael Flynn in February 2014—when Flynn served as then-President Barack Obama’s director of the Defense Intelligence Agency—provided an opportunity for the anti-Trump contingency in the government and the media to, years later, present Lokhova as a honeypot and Flynn as a compromised traitor.

Today Lokhova explained what occurred in the UK court regarding Michael Steele. In her first tweet she states: “Steele info was rubbish: internet or gossip at best; – If court could figure that out, why didn’t the FBI counter-intelligence?”

Quick take on the Steele judgement in UK court yesterday:

-devastating for Steele/Orbis: comprehensively lost, told to pay damages and costs;

-Steele info was rubbish: internet or gossip at best;

-If court could figure that out, why didn’t the FBI counter-intelligence? /1 — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) July 10, 2020

What Svetlana next tweets is that Steele was hired in May 2016, months before the Trump – Russia investigation supposedly started. The FBI knew at least by July 5, 2016, that the Steele dossier was created for the corrupt Hillary campaign.

-On July 5, 2016, AT THE LATEST, the FBI knew that Hillary was the ultimate client of Steele. Again, way before they started the official Trump-Russia investigation based on “it’s all Trump’s fault” predicate. /3 — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) July 10, 2020

It is clear from the court that the ultimate client of the Steele dossier was the Hillary Clinton campaign!

Biggest losers:

-Fake News Media, all of whom used Steele as a source to win their Pulitzers -FBI Crossfire Hurricane team who used Steele fake “intelligence” to plot against President Trump. /end — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) July 10, 2020

A final note from Svetlana: The damages Steele will pay are large but the legal fees could be substantial.

On the Steele court decision:

-it’s not the damages that would hurt him, although they are large by UK standard.

-it’s the legal costs that Steele/Orbis will be forced to pay, which could be substantial. — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) July 10, 2020

“These people are sick!” President Donald Trump referring to the Obama and Clinton Deep State and the Democrat Party.

