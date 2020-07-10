https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/uk-court-proves-hillary-behind-trump-russia-sham-may-2016-accused-trump-russian-puppet-3rd-debate-october-2016/

Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of being a Russian puppet in their 3rd Presidential debate in October 2016. Now we know that she constructed this lie in May 2016.

In the third Presidential debate in October 2016 Hillary Clinton discussed Russia and demanded candidate Trump disavow Russian President Putin. This was a bizarre exchange to the casual observer at the time because there was no evidence candidate Trump had any connections with Russia and because the US was facing more pressing issues with China, ISIS, Iran, Iraq, North Korea and others:

I actually think the most important question of this evening, Chris [Wallace], is finally will Donald Trump admit and condemn what the Russians are doing this and make it clear that he will not have the help of Putin in this election. That he rejects Russian espionage against Americans, which he, ah, actually encouraged in the past. Those are the questions we need answered.

President Trump responded:

If Russia and the United States got along well and went after ISIS, that would be good. He [Putin] has no respect for her. He has no respect for our President [Obama] and I’ll tell you what. We’re in very serious trouble, because we have a country with tremendous numbers of nuclear warheads, 1,800 by the way, where they expanded and we didn’t – 1,800 nuclear warheads – and she’s playing chicken. Look, from everything I see Putin has no respect for this person.

Hillary answered:

Well, that’s because, he’d [Putin] rather have a puppet at this stage.

This outrageous attack was just bizarre at the time and was first posed by the Hillary campaign in July 2016 when Hillary Campaign Manager Robby Mook alleged Russia was behind the DNC hacking:

We now know from a UK court that the Clinton Campaign arranged for former MI6 Christopher Steele to create a dossier in May 2016 that the FBI knew was false in July 2016:

Read the judgement for yourself here. https://t.co/ksOCEu9HhS

Below are some highlights… /4 pic.twitter.com/VHhhxQ7KkO — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) July 10, 2020

We all knew this lie was outrageous at the time. It came from nowhere and made no sense. But we had no idea Hillary and the Obama Administration would carry this forward for years in an effort to have President Trump removed from office. Two years later the media was still spinning the Hillary lie that Trump was in bed with Putin.

Liberal hack Michael Cohen from the far-left Boston Globe in July 2019 claimed Hillary’s accusation of Trump being a puppet provided true [this now has been proven a lie]:

The real kicker is that no one from Obama’s Intel Community or any department spoke out ever and said the accusations Hillary was making were all lies. They knew this in July 2016! Outrageous!!!

