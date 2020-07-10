http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bHuXzqpJCbk/

A young mom in Houston, Texas, survived the coronavirus and also gave birth to three healthy babies on June 4.

On May 8, Maggie Sillero was 28 weeks pregnant and was admitted to the hospital for observation because doctors considered her high-risk and wanted to monitor her during the final weeks of pregnancy, according to KCRA.

Sillero had not left her house since March and thought the coronavirus test was just a routine precaution.

However, she was shocked when she tested positive for the disease because she did not feel sick and had no symptoms.

“I could not believe it,” Sillero recalled.

Pregnant women might be at a higher risk for severe illness from the coronavirus compared to those who were not pregnant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.

“Additionally, there may be an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth, among pregnant people with COVID-19,” the site read.

It was hard being separated from her family during her stay at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas, but Sillero spoke to them over the phone and made friends with the nurses who wore full protective gear.

Sillero was relieved to finally hear on June 4 that she had twice tested negative for the virus.

However, there was no time to celebrate because an ultrasound showed that one of the babies had her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.

That afternoon, all three babies, two boys and a girl, were delivered by emergency Caesarean section.

Tuesday, HCA Healthcare shared photos of the newborns and their proud mom:

“Luckily, everything came out good. The doctors were amazed at how well the babies were doing as soon as they were born,” Sillero recalled.

The triplets turned one month old on July 4 and the hospital said they had nearly doubled in size during their stay in the NICU.

Monday, Sillero took baby Isabella home, and doctors said her brothers would soon be ready to join them.

“They’re good fighters and they’ve been doing really good — progressing very well,” she commented, adding, “Their weights have gone up, they’re bottle feeding, so they’re doing really good.”

