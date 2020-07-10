http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/v8yqd6lY6l8/

Detroit Police Chief James Craig released body cam video showing that Hakim Littleton allegedly fired at officers before they shot and killed him Friday.

WXYZ reports that police arrived at 12:35 p.m. to arrest another individual on a DEA warrant when Littleton allegedly pulled a gun and fired one or two rounds at one of the arresting officers. Detroit police officers returned fire, and Littleton went down and allegedly continued firing as he fell.

Chief Craig says Littleton was only two or three feet away from the officer when he allegedly fired the shots.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

[embedded content]

According to police, Littleton used a .25 caliber pistol against the officers. Officers shot four rounds in return, killing Littleton.

