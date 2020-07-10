https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-nfl-player-cnn-contributor-jewish-people-arent-our-problem-and-were-not-their-problem

New Orleans Saints defensive back and recently signed CNN contributor Malcolm Jenkins said in a video posted to Instagram on Friday that “Jewish people aren’t our problem, and we’re not their problem,” dismissing the focus on the “wrong” anti-Semitic comments from fellow NFL player DeSean Jackson as a “distraction.”

“We gotta stay focused,” Jenkins, started the video post. “All of this back and forth that’s going on right now is a distraction.”

“Comments were made,” he continued, seemingly referencing Jackson, “and they were wrong. Allow those who were impacted by it to voice their grievances.”

“But we gotta stay focused, because Breonna Taylor’s killers are still not arrested. We still fighting for justice, we gotta lot of work to do, and this ain’t it.”

“Stay focused,” Jenkins signed off.

The “social justice issues”-based CNN contributor captioned the post: “We can honor the Jewish heritage and trauma while staying focused on what matters. Jewish people aren’t our problem, and we aren’t their problem. Let’s not lose focus on what the problem truly is, and that’s that black lives still don’t matter in this country.”

“Push this energy toward arresting and convicting the killers of Breonna Taylor and burning systemic racism to the ground,” he added.

As noted by The Daily Wire, Jackson, a Philadelphia Eagles receiver, posted a quote on Instagram attributed to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler over the July 4 weekend that said in part: “because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas [sic] secret the Jews will blackmail America. The [sic] will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they are.”

Last month, Jenkins, a co-founder of the Players Coalition and prominent left-wing activist, signed on to be a “social justice issues” CNN contributor.

“I want to thank CNN for their thoughtful leadership in viewing professional athletes beyond their sport as another educated voice who brings a varied perspective and value to the network’s programming and shows,” read a statement from Jenkins.

The football player added that “it’s important that ‘journalists must not make the grave mistake of allowing the world to go back to sleep’ after so much attention and support has been focused on issues of racial equality and social justice after the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, among others,” ESPN reported at the time.

Last month, Jenkins posted a tearful video hitting Saints QB Drew Brees for saying that he stands for the national anthem because he feels it’s respectful to our military.

“The onslaught of f***ing s*** that we have to deal with is f***ing crazy right now,” Jenkins said in a video posted June 3.

Captioning the video, he wrote: “I’m tired…. As I was trying to muster up the energy and find the words to address Drew Brees’s comments I recorded this video. Before I could post it, Drew reached out to me to discuss his point of view.”

“All in all, I’m still posting this video because it’s important for anyone who wants to consider themself an ally to know how these words and actions affect those who you want to help,” he said. “Drew’s words during his interview were extremely painful to hear and I hope he rectifies them with real action.”

