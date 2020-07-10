https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/hold-key-sinless-police-force/

It has been 2,000 years since a sinless man walked Planet Earth. Sadly, as a reward for his virtue, he was crucified. Yet today, we are blessed for, as author Ben Shapiro writes tongue-in-cheek about rioters and the protesters toppling statues memorializing our past history, “… we live in auspicious times. Those who have sinned will be cast down; those who are sinless will set new social standards for the rest of us. After all, we now live in the only generation ever to produce truly virtuous human beings.”

Maybe it has something to do with the dramatic and abnormal shift of Earth’s magnetic field by which magnetic north has now crossed the International Dateline into Siberia. While doubtful, something clearly is amiss, negatively impacting human behavior to cause protesting millennials to believe their DNA contains a virtue gene denied every generation before them. Sadly, whatever the reason, it has also negatively impacted an older generation of liberals, robbing them of logic as evidenced by their failure to condemn violent protests, for defunding police departments and for making heroes of non-heroes such as the late George Floyd and national anthem-desecrating quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Fourth of July – a day normally celebrated by Americans recognizing the great freedoms with which we have been blessed – took a dark turn this year. Flags were burned; statues of men who set us on the path to a more perfect union were desecrated; students in high schools were even warned not to display American flags from their vehicles so as not to offend snowflakes.

July 4, 2019, in celebrating the 243rd anniversary of declaring our independence from England, all seemed to be well. Yet only a year later, on the occasion of our 244th anniversary, things have gone to hell in a handbasket. A discontent, revolutionary anti-American element of our population has been given an amplified voice by the media to denigrate our country. This comes in the aftermath of these revolutionaries seeking to make George Floyd, who tragically died in the custody of white police officers, a martyr for systemic racism. Floyd, a known criminal, arrested for committing another criminal act, resisted arrest and was high on drugs when taken into custody. He is hardly the kind of person of whom heroes are made but became a convenient tool for the revolutionaries to spotlight a rogue cop who was then projected as being typical of American law enforcement. Floyd’s martyr image was further promoted as he received more funeral services than did President John F. Kennedy or any political figure in our history.

In the wake of Floyd’s death, we now hear the revolutionaries demanding police departments be defunded – a move that will not only return our cities to the days of the Wild West but will endanger far more minorities than those dying at the hands of rogue cops. Liberal politicians like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio seek to accommodate the demand without giving the consequences of so acting much consideration.

There is a major consideration these revolutionaries and other intellectually lightweight liberals fail to grasp. Every institution in America, whether law enforcement, financial, entertainment, military, religious, political, etc. represents a microcosm of our society. What society begets, our institutions acquire. The only way one can expect a sinless police force is to have a sinless society from which its candidates are selected. And, if we really had such a society, there would be no need for law enforcement in the first place. Logic tells us this, yet these naive revolutionaries now wish to abolish law enforcement, which will only allow society’s sinful element to run roughshod over everyone else. Revolutionaries want to ignore the fact society’s miscreants, unfortunately, are here to stay and will continue to be reflected in every line of work. We saw no better indicator of how quickly they rear their ugly heads when, recognizing law enforcement had been neutralized in Seattle’s short-lived CHAZ/CHOP autonomous zone, those in control embarked upon a reign of self-imposed terror.

Imagine if we took the approach now advocated toward police departments toward every institution tarnished by a rogue sinner. We would defund and thus cease to pay politicians, religious leaders, bankers, etc. Not only would we have a totally lawless society, we would have one devoid of any foundational structure capable of running the country.

In 1968, the Vietnam War sadly revealed a sinner within the ranks of our military. The My Lai massacre of nearly 500 unarmed Vietnamese civilians occurred because a rogue U.S. Army lieutenant, WIlliam Calley, ordered it to be done. My Lai tarnished the military’s reputation but, because most Americans recognized Calley was a “lone wolf,” there was no call to defund the military. Interestingly, today we recognize terrorist attacks by Muslim fanatics as being the acts of lone wolves but revolutionaries refuse to extend that same conceptualization to our own police force. If they seek to defund the police due to a rogue cop’s act, they should also seek the removal of mosques due to a rogue Muslim’s terrorist act.

The sinless man of two millennia ago made an astute observation. When an adulteress was brought to him by locals who queried whether she should be stoned to death as the Law of Moses mandated, Jesus said, “If any one of you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone at her.” Similarly, revolutionaries who cannot show us any institution without sin should not be demanding our police departments be defunded.

The key to a sinless police force is having a sinless society from which to select membership. Once attained, then we can discuss defunding!

