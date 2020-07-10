https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/daca-dreamers/2020/07/10/id/976559

The Trump administration is gearing up to try to end the DACA program over the coming days, despite a request from mayors across the country urging the president to keep the program in place.

Politico reports the United States Conference of Mayors sent President Donald Trump and Congress a letter on Thursday requesting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program remain in place until lawmakers pass a rule that allows Dreamers to earn lawful permanent residence in the U.S. Dreamers are people who have lived in the U.S. since they were children.

DACA allows some people who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children to apply to stay and receive a work permit. It does not provide a path to citizenship. The mayors’ letter urges lawmakers to create a way for Dreamers to become American citizens.

The Trump administration tried to end the DACA program in 2017. But the Supreme Court in June ruled that the administration repealed the program incorrectly. It permitted the White House the ability to end the program properly.

After the court’s decision, Trump vowed to refile papers to end the program.

