My colleague Stacey Lennox covered the incredible report that the city of Seattle was requiring white employees to go through a special kind of “diversity training.” The training session was called “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness,” which is just another way of saying “you don’t feel guilty enough, white boy.”

Not only do white people not feel guilty enough, but they must also be “re-educated” in order to eliminate all vestiges of white supremacy.

First, diversity trainers informed white participants that “objectivity,” “individualism,” “intellectualization,” and “comfort” are all vestiges of internalized racial oppression. pic.twitter.com/qrZwHZgx1H — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

When “individualism,” “intellectualization,” and “objectivity” are “vestiges” of feelings of white superiority, it’s clear what the goal of this “training session” is — they want everyone to be stupid sheep who lack critical thinking.

There’s much more, of course, and you should read Stacey’s take on the seminar coming from the point of view of a former human resources professional. But you have to wonder: is the city proud to sponsor this seminar? Why aren’t they broadcasting the gist of it to residents and voters? Where are the press releases, the mayor’s press conference, the glowing approval of the black community?

Obviously we’re too stupid to “understand.”

“So far, the City of Seattle has refused to provide the names of the diversity trainers, the budget for the program, or the video of the session.”

This should tell us that the city is not “proud” of their efforts to deprogram white people. And why should they be? Brainwashing is a shameful thing to do — even when misguided cretins in Seattle believe it to be in a good cause.

There is a very dark message being given in this seminar: white people are so besotted with privilege and white supremacy that their self-loathing and shame aren’t enough. To even the score, whites must be prepared to sacrifice their lives to avoid any hint that they are better than anyone else.

In order to acknowledge your complicity in white privilege, you must give up “‘the land’ and your ‘guaranteed physical safety’ in order to be an ‘accomplice’ for racial justice.”

Employees were also taught how to “interrupt” their whiteness by being “honest and implicate yourself either in the moment or in past experiences in which you acted or thought similarly.” “Don’t blame others. Don’t distance. Don’t make yourself seem ‘better.’ ‘None of us is,’” a handout said. “You are also white and what someone else did today you may do tomorrow.”

Heaven forbid the thought would cross your mind that you shouldn’t give up “guaranteed personal safety” for the cause. Would you die for the cause of ending “systemic racism”? If so, please go to the head of the line. I’ll be right behind you.

This is a recipe for a mental illness pandemic. When you constantly question yourself and your motivations, your self-esteem plummets, your confidence disappears, depression could easily set in. The pressure on the psyche would be enormous. It may even cause some people to suffer a psychotic break. All to satisfy some ignoramuses’ notion of dystopian payback for white supremacy.

I doubt whether a white person designed this seminar. Indeed, the city of Seattle probably scoured the dregs of academia to come up with someone angry enough at whites to really want to make them pay.

I don’t believe Lenin, Mao, Hitler, or any of the Kims ever imagined “re-education” in quite the same way as the perpetrators of this outrage on free peoples.

