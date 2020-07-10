https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wow-nbc-guest-doctor-suffering-coronavirus-hospital-tv-interviews-never-coronavirus-video/

Dr. Joseph Fair appeared on NBC and the Today Show nearly a dozen times in May during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

Dr. Fair appeared in a hospital bed fighting off the disease with oxygen tubes in his nose when he appeared on NBC.

In one segment Dr. Joseph Fair told the Today hosts, “If it can take me down, it can take anybody.”

But it was all a lie.

Dr. Joseph Fair did not have coronavirus.

Dr. Fair admitted it this week.

I was severely ill for 2 weeks, 4 days of it in critical condition, resulting in pneumonia, diffuse lung injury & 18lbs of weight loss. My path forward is a 2nd AB test, & follow-up with a pulmonologist & tropical medicine specialist in an effort to diagnose what made me so ill. — Dr. Joseph Fair (@curefinder) July 7, 2020

The Free Beacon reported:

An NBC medical expert who was brought on air nearly a dozen times to detail his struggle with COVID-19 never had the virus, he revealed this week. After believing he had the coronavirus in spite of getting negative tests, virologist and NBC News science contributor Dr. Joseph Fair tweeted Tuesday that he had tested negative for the antibodies and that the illness that hospitalized him in May “remains an undiagnosed mystery.” Steve Krakauer reported on the developments for his Fourth Watch newsletter.

Read the rest here.

