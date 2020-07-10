https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wow-thug-democrat-julian-castro-pushes-boycott-goya-foods-ceo-praises-president-trump/

In August 2019 Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro published a hit list of names and professions of EVERY MAJOR TRUMP DONOR in his city of San Antonio.

He then added this.

Joaquin Castro: Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ⁩, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’

This comes two days after two deadly mass shootings!

TRENDING: Mayor De Blasio Tells CNN’s Wolf Blitzer That He Is Banning All Large Gatherings in NYC Except For Black Lives Matter Riots (VIDEO)

Joaquin published this hit list of local Republicans.

Later that week Joaquin’s twin brother Julian Castro defended his brother and his despicable actions.

Trump supporters are receiving harassing, threatening calls from violent Democrats today.

Julian doesn’t care.

Absolutely pathetic. Julián Castro refuses to condemn brother’s tweet targeting Trump donors. pic.twitter.com/Fv6xvXWNcU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2019

The Castro brothers are still at it — harassing and threatening Republicans, independents and anyone who disagrees with their socialist world view.

Julian Castro threatened Goya Foods after its CEO praised President Donald Trump.



Can anyone explain how today’s Democrat Party members are anything more than street thugs?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

