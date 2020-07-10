https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/youtube-takes-tucker-carlsons-video-connecting-terrorist-susan-rosenberg-blm/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) We reported on the connection between a terrorist pardoned by Bill Clinton his last day in office and Black Lives Matter. Tucker Carlson then reported on this but for some reason the video of Tucker’s comments has been taken down by YouTube.

We reported on June 30th that BLM is connected to a terrorist pardoned by Bill Clinton his last day in office and other connections between the Democrat Party and BLM:

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

