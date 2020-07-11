https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/salute-roger-stone-song-mint-chip-wanna-get-like-roger-stone/

Stone has become a cultural icon – with his tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back and now the fact that he was targeted by the Deep State Mueller gang and his sentence commuted by President Donald J. Trump.

One rapper ‘Mint Chip’ put together a song about Stone. It’s appropriate to play this morning:

NEW RELEASE! Mint Chip – Roger Stone [Radio Edit] Full lyric video – song will drop on iTunes next week! YouTube link: https://t.co/ROtffe6t7a pic.twitter.com/Vw1KxZbmjz — Mint Chip 🇺🇸 (@MintChipMusic) May 24, 2020

Roger Stone is a hero and a victim who has gone through hell because he was a supporter of candidate and President Trump.



TRENDING: WOW! NBC Guest Doctor Who Was Suffering from Coronavirus in Hospital in TV Interviews — NEVER HAD CORONAVIRUS! (VIDEO)

** To help Roger fight back against Deep State injustice, please assist him with legal costs at StoneDefenseFund.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

