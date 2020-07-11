https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506872-authorities-execute-search-warrant-on-st-louis-couple-who-pointed-guns

Authorities in St. Louis have executed a search warrant at the home of the couple who made national headlines when they brandished a pair of guns at Black Lives Matter protestors who were marching past their house.

Two local news stations, KMOV and KSDK, reported that the warrant was carried out Friday night at Mark and Patricia McCloskey‘s house in St. Louis’ affluent Central West End neighborhood.

KSDK reported that the search resulted in police seizing the rifle that Mark McCloskey was seen holding during the incident.

Protestors passed the McCloskey’s home on June 28 while making their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson‘s (D) house to call for her resignation because of comments she made during a live-streamed briefing. Krewson lives in one of the neighborhood’s gated communities.

According to police filings, the McCloskeys at the time told police that they heard a commotion and saw “a large group of subjects forcefully break an iron gate marked with ‘No Trespassing’ and ‘Private Street’ signs.”

“The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims,” St. Louis police told the St. Louis Post Dispatch. “When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the city’s prosecutor, said that she would be investigating the matter.

“My office is currently working with the public and the police to investigate these events,” she said June 29. “Make no mistake: We will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable.”

Missouri has a slew of laws that could potentially protect the McCloskeys from criminal charges, including Stand Your Ground, the Castle Doctrine and Open Carry.

No charges of any kind have yet to brought against the couple.

