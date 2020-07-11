https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-response-provided-exclusively-tgp-roger-stone-fires-back-corrupt-mueller-pelosi/

Over the past 24 hours, the corrupt leader of the Mueller Special Counsel and the Speaker of the House released evil, dishonest and nasty statements regarding President Trump’s actions yesterday to commute the sentence of Roger Stone. Tonight Roger Stone sends us an exclusive response to Mueller and Pelosi.

ROGER STONE FIRES BACK AT ROBERT MUELLER AND NANCY PELOSI

I am pleased and gratified to accept the grant of clemency in the form of the full commutation of my sentence by President Donald Trump. As I have said for some weeks I have been praying to God for this result and if anyone doubts the power of prayer or that God will always defend and protect His people, President’s Trumps actions today should remove any doubt

Above all I want to thank not only the President but the over 600,000 Americans who signed petitions to the President urging Clemency and the 65,000 people who contributed to my legal defense fund as well as the millions of Americans who are praying for me.

The reaction to the President’s act of clemency by bitter Democrats and the Dirtiest of Dirty Cops was predictable. They recycle the same debunked lies.

Now mentally feeble and thoroughly discredited former Special Counsel Robert Mueller in an op-ed ghost written for him by Andrew Weissman attempts to recycle the same old falsehood. His claim that my innocent and innocuous exchange with the persona of Guccifer 2.0 which I released publicly, was proof of collusion between the GRU and the Trump campaign is disproved by the timing and content of the exchange which took place after the release of DNC documents by Wikileaks . The exchange itself proves no collaboration or collusion. Mueller’s assertion that I claimed advance knowledge of the Wikileaks release of data is meaningless; Julian Assange had already announced that he had more material on Hillary Clinton and would release it.

In fact, Mueller justified my case being tried before Judge Amy Berman Jackson because he said evidence from the Russian hacking case would be introduced at my trial. No such evidence was introduced. Using forensic evidence and expert testimony I could have proved that was no on-line hack of the DNC servers by the Russians or anybody else but Judge Amy Berman Jackson prohibited it. Nor can Mueller prove that Guccifer 2.0 is a Russian Intelligence asset. Just because John Brennan says something does not make it true. If Mueller had any evidence that I was involved in working with the Russians to steal data and disseminate it (I wasn’t) why wasn’t I charged with it?

I must address the other faux line of attack of the Democrats, and their handmaidens in the corporate media. Those like Speaker Pelosi who make the baseless claim that my refusal to testify against the President means I covered up some act of wrong-doing by the President in return for commutation are purposely twisting what I have said repeatedly on the record. I refused to bear false witness against the President. I refused to let prosecutors compose false testimony regarding the content of multiple phone conversations with candidate Trump in 2016. I refused to lie despite intense legal and financial pressure to do so.

Because of a ruling by Judge Jackson that I be incarcerated in a correctional facility with documented cases of COVID-19 contrary to all current legal precedents, the current policy of the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons and despite my age and medical condition (strangely upheld by the DC Circuit of Appeals) the President’s action is certainly defensible on humanitarian grounds as an act of mercy as well as basing it on the lynching I received in a DC Court Room which features a biased Judge, a corrupted jury and a politically motivated and corrupt prosecutors.

I was targeted for political prosecution in an investigation that we now know had no legal or legitimate reason to be opened. In fact, the investigation into my activities were not authorized until October 26,2017, three months after Robert Mueller had established that there was no collusion between the Russian state and the Trump Campaign.

Because I did not receive a fair trial I have filed an appeal of my conviction on numerous constitutional grounds as well as appealing the decision by Judge Amy Berman Jackson for a new trial based on juror misconduct that is so egregious, blatant, and illegal that only Judge Jackson could not see it. This commutation of sentence will allow those appeals to go forward. I still maintain my innocence. It’s amazing how many ‘journalists” omit this information from their coverage.

I will also file formal complaints of misconduct with the Office of Professional Conduct at the Department of Justice against at least three of the prosecutors in my case. I was unconstitutionally prohibited from raising this misconduct at trial.

With this decision by the President I am fully aware that “many” of the reporters in the mainstream media are on “suicide watch”” The lies and distortion which did – and still do – dominate the coverage of my indictment, case, and trial; and continue to misinform the American people and propagate a false narrative that was discredited long ago.

Hypocritical Democrats ranting about the rule of law should address the biggest abuse of power in which President Obama and Vice President Biden used the authority of the United States Government and the capability of our intelligence agencies to use fabricated evidence to defraud the FISA Court to spy on the Republican candidate for President and launch an illegitimate attempt to remove the President from office. When they finish with that they can address the effort by the FBI and the DOJ to fix Hillary Clinton’s illegal email server and missing e-mail case.

Beyond working on my personnel appeal, I intend to expose the injustice perpetrated on General Michal Flynn and to work overtime to inform the American people why it is crucial to re-elect President Donald J. Trump in November, 2020.