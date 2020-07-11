https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/chinese-virologist-flees-hong-kong-accuses-beijing-coronavirus-cover/

(ZERO HEDGE) A highly respected Chinese virologist has fled Hong Kong and says that the Chinese government knew about COVID-19 long before they claim they did, and that her supervisors – some of the top experts in the field – ignored research she was conducting at the onset of the pandemic which she says could have saved lives, according to an exclusive interview with Fox News.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who specialized in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, fled Hong Kong on April 28 on a Cathay Pacific flight to the United States, knowing that if she were caught she could be jailed or “disappeared.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

