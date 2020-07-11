The former prosecutor was not involved in these decisions and believes it would be unfair to give demonstrators who violate the law a free pass.

“What that does is it makes arrests meaningless,” said Josh Marquis, former Clatsop County District Attorney.

Court records indicate charges against all 14 defendants have been dropped and their cases are closed.

On June 15, Portland police issued a press release detailing the arrest of 14 adults related to overnight demonstrations. The protesters ranged in age from 19 to 52 years old. The charges listed by Portland police included disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer resisting arrest, escape in the third degree.

KGW’s review of court and jail records found most of those suspects do not spend any time in jail; instead, they’re often given a citation or booked and released.

A Multnomah County prosecutor described in a probable cause affidavit how the person bragged about using a Molotov cocktail to start the fire and talked about plans to go “out on another mission and the goal would be to set another fire.” When confronted by detectives, the person admitted being present when the fire started but denied setting it, according to the court documents.

“It is incomprehensible to me that you could have downtown Portland destroyed the way it has, tens of millions of dollars in damage, and say, ‘Well, there’s no accountability for that,” explained Marquis.

DA Rod Underhill is due to resign at the end of the month, and DA-elect Mike Schmidt will be sworn in on August 1st. Schmidt is even further to the left, and announced he is open to dropping more charges on those arrested from the riots.

This follows a trend going back several years. After Trump’s win in 2016, and the following election week and inauguration riots in Portland, 99 of the 171 arrested had their charges dropped, while most other cases were reduced to mere citations.