Police arrived at an address on Detroit’s west side to execute a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a homicide. While making the arrest, a bystander suddenly pulled a gun out of his waistband, took aim at the head of a police officer and pulled the trigger.

Thankfully, he missed. Fellow officers then opened fire, killing 20-year-old Hakeem Littleton.

The entire scene was caught on bodycam video.

Immediately after the shooting, rumors began flying on social media that Littleton was unarmed. That’s all it took for a mob to form and a tense situation developed between protesters and police.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig called the officer who fired the shots that killed Littleton “a hero.

Newsweek:

“This officer is a hero,” Craig said during the press conference. “He is what I would describe as an American hero.” The unnamed officer shot and killed Littleton on Friday afternoon while trying to arrest Darnell Sylvester on an active federal arrest warrant for drug distribution. Littleton was present during Sylvester’s arrest. Sylvester was a suspect in an early morning July 5 shooting that killed three and injured five.

The fact that Littleton took deliberate aim and fired at a police officer’s head apparently doesn’t matter to the mob.

MLive:

“They killed a man today,” Scorpio said, ” I don’t give a f**what happened, they shouldn’t have killed a man today… “We are fighting for a system where the police shouldn’t have been there to begin with, the police shouldn’t be putting people in positions where they feel like they have to protect their lives because they see a badge.”

Got that? It was “self-defense.”(!)

The mob began to throw water bottles at police which resulted in the cops firing teargas into the crowd. The mob then marched to the police precinct where 100 of them sat in the rain and chanted “Black Lives Matter.”

It’s easy to see how even cut and dried cases of justified police shootings can be twisted to serve the interests of the mob.

After the Chief spoke to reporters, Asar Amen-Ra, a man who described himself as the uncle of the dead man, said he did not believe the police’s version of the story. “We hear one thing from the police, and another thing from the community. The community told us that the police pulled up, told (him) to get on the ground. He put his hands up, and these mother f—— shot him in the back of the head,” said Amen-Ra, adding his sister had been to the hospital and saw his nephew’s body. “He has got two shots in back of his head, plus other bullet wounds.” Amen-Ra said the time for peaceful protesting is over. Amen-Ra identified the victim as 20-year-old Hakim Littleton, whom he described as a “typical young kid” who worked all the time and was “doing his thing.”

Littleton’s “thing” included being a member of a local street gang, according to police.

You can’t shoot a gun at a policeman’s head and expect to live. But in Black Lives Matter America, the truth doesn’t matter. Facts are irrelevant. What matters is the cause and in service to that, anything goes.

