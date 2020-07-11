https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/disgusting-mitt-romney-unloads-president-trump-commutes-roger-stones-sentence/

This guy is just rotten.

On Friday night President Trump commuted Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

Stone was sentenced to several years in prison for lying to Congress during the Democrat Russia-Collusion coup attempt of President Trump.

Democrats wanted 67-year-old Roger Stone to rot in prison for lying to Congress something Obama deep state officials did on a regular basis.

President Trump kept is longtime friend from prison by commuting his sentence on Friday.

TRENDING: WOW! NBC Guest Doctor Who Was Suffering from Coronavirus in Hospital in TV Interviews — NEVER HAD CORONAVIRUS! (VIDEO)

Not everyone was happy to hear the news.

Democrats and Mitt Romney lashed out at President Trump for his actions.

Not missing the opportunity to attack the Republican president, Mitt Romney tweeted:

Mitt Romney wanted Roger Stone to rot in prison.

What a disgusting man!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

