https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/DonaldTrumpJr-book/2020/07/11/id/976723

Donald Trump Jr.’s new book, “Liberal Privilege,” will be self-published the week of the Republican convention at the end of August, Axios reported Saturday.

In a phone interview with the news outlet’s Mike Allen, Trump Jr., 42, said his book will focus on a side of Joe Biden and his record the press ignores.

According to Allen, Trump Jr. has been finishing the book while in quarantine since girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he has tested negative.

The president’s eldest son told Allen his self-publishing effort is “a shot across the bow” to traditional publishers — and he will promote it to his 5.2 million Twitter followers and 3.1 million Instagram fans.

He said an audio book will be read by Guilfoyle, a lawyer and former Fox News personality who is national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, and who is followed by 1.7 million on Twitter and 647,000 on Instagram.

“That’s how we came up with the idea for her to do the audio book,” he told Allen. “We would take turns reading the chapters out loud for flow. . . . Love in a time of COVID.”

T.J. Ducklo, Biden’s national press secretary, called the project “desperate and pathetic.”

“Is there anything more on brand than Donald Trump Jr. trying to cash in on a book filled with disgusting lies and smears about Joe Biden?” he responded, Axios reported.

“This is the latest in a series of desperate and pathetic attempts to distract from the president’s historic bungling of the coronavirus response.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

