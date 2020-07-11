http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/qUtWA3kq1IE/2020-07-10-tropical-storm-fay-forecast-northeast

Tropical Storm Fay degenerates into a post-tropical low over Eastern New York.

The system will drop heavy rain along its track.

Some areas may get up to four inches of rain.

Flash flooding and urban flooding are possible. Fay lost its tropical storm status early Saturday as it quickly moved through the Northeast. Now a post-tropical low, the system was bringing the threat of flooding rain and gusty winds along its track.

The National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory on Fay early Saturday. At that time, Fay was located about 30 miles south of Albany, New York. Fay no longer has a warm core. Top sustained winds were at 35 mph.

The center of the system will continue to move across parts of eastern New York and northern New England Saturday morning, then over southeastern Canada Saturday night and Sunday.

Forecast Impacts

Rainfall – Scattered showers are expected into this afternoon across a wide expanse of the Northeast due to both Fay’s circulation and a secondary low pressure system entering from the Great Lakes.

As long as the rainfall isn’t excessive, it would be welcomed in parts of New England and Upstate New York, currently in moderate to severe drought.

A Record Early ‘F’ Storm

Tropical Storm Fay is the earliest sixth tropical storm to form in a season, beating the old record previously set on July 22nd, 2005, with the formation of Tropical Storm Franklin.

While a sixth tropical storm before mid-July is unheard of, previous hurricane seasons have been considerably more impactful.

While a July tropical depression or storm formation off the mid-Atlantic coast has happened, they typically form further east over the warmer Gulf Stream current. North of the Virginia border, water temperatures typically cool off quickly.

Not many tropical systems have intensified this close to the mid-Atlantic or Northeast Coast.

Recap: Heavy Rain Impacts the Southeast

The origins of what eventually became Fay could be traced to spin in the upper levels of the atmosphere generated by thunderstorm activity over the lower Mississippi Valley before the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to The Weather Channel hurricane and storm analyst Greg Postel.

While the system was spinning over the Southeast, Tuesday, up to 7 inches of rain triggered flash flooding in parts of the Savannah River valley of eastern Georgia and western South Carolina.

Secondary roads were washed out in Lincoln County, Georgia, northwest of Augusta.

Tuesday was the wettest July day on record in Augusta, Georgia, a record that had stood since 1887.

In South Carolina, floodwater entered at least three homes in Edgefield County, according to local emergency management. At least one road was washed out and a section of Interstate 20 was flooded at Interstate 520 on the northeast side of the Augusta, Georgia, metro area.

One observer on Hunting Island State Park, South Carolina, reported 12.75 inches of rain, primarily on July 7, which inundated roads and prompted the park to close, according to the National Weather Service.

Fay’s Formation and Eastern Inland Impacts

Eventually, Fay’s circulation moved off the coast of the Carolinas, and was able to consolidate enough thunderstorms near its center to be considered a tropical storm on Thursday.

Fay steadily intensified as it moved northward from the Gulf Stream current toward the Jersey Coast.

Flash flooding was reported in a few locations from Delaware to New York City as Fay scraped along the coast.

In Ocean City, Maryland, up to 5.5 inches of rain flooded numerous roads in the city Friday morning.

In Delaware, some flooding of roads and residential areas was reported near Long Neck, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding was also reported in Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.

In New Jersey, flooding prompted the shutdown of the George Redding Bridge in Wildwood, New Jersey, Friday morning. Flooding was also seen in Avalon, Sea Isle City and Stone Harbor.

A section of I-76 was flooded near I-676 in Philadelphia. Other lane and road restrictions were in place Friday afternoon.

Fay’s weak center made landfall just north of Atlantic City and Brigantine, New Jersey at around 4:45 p.m. EDT. Scattered gusty showers were pushing through southern New York, southern Connecticut, much of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania at the time of landfall.

Brigantine is the same landfall location of hurricanes Sandy and Irene.

Isolated urban flooding has closed a few streets in New York City as of Friday afternoon.

Rainfall and Flood Reports (The contours show where the heaviest rain has fallen. Blue dots show reports of flash flooding, as received by the National Weather Service. )

Sustained tropical storm force winds were reported in Lewes, Delaware, Friday afternoon, where gusts to 53 mph have also been recorded. A wind gust of 45 mph was recently recorded at New York City’s JFK Airport.

