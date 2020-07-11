https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/feds-deny-minnesota-governors-request-riot-bailout/

In perhaps what is a bellwether to other states and cities run by far left wackjobs who let terrorists run wild, the federal government has denied Minnesota governor Tim Walz’s request for funding to rebuild Minneapolis after the series of riots ravaged the once great city. Surely other governors and mayors will be begging the feds for a bailout, as the rioters also destroyed Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, L.A., D.C., and other cities. Many of these cities directed their police to stand down, giving way to the rioters to destroy whatever they wanted, loot whatever stores they wanted, and beat whomever they wanted.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports:

Walz asked President Donald Trump to declare a “major disaster” for the state of Minnesota in his request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on July 2. More than 1,500 buildings were damaged by fires, looting and vandalism in the days of unrest that followed Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody, racking up more than $500 million in damages, according to Walz. The governor’s spokesman, Teddy Tschann, confirmed late Friday that the request for federal aid was denied. “The Governor is disappointed that the federal government declined his request for financial support,” Tschann said in a statement. “As we navigate one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history, we look for support from our federal government to help us through.” TRENDING: WOW! NBC Guest Doctor Who Was Suffering from Coronavirus in Hospital in TV Interviews — NEVER HAD CORONAVIRUS! (VIDEO) Republican Minnesota U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer on Thursday sent a letter to Trump in response to Walz’s aid request, asking for a “thorough and concurrent review” of the state’s response to the unrest so that “every governor, mayor and local official can learn from our experiences” and prevent such a situation from happening again. “If the federal government is expected to assist in the clean-up of these unfortunate weeks, it has an obligation to every American — prior to the release of funding — to fully understand the events which allowed for this level of destruction to occur and ensure it never happens again,” Emmer wrote.

Minnesota Public Radio adds:

Gov. Tim Walz’s office said it received the denial on Friday, eight days after Walz had submitted the request. A Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesperson said the agency had determined the damage was something local and state governments could handle on their own. In a letter to President Trump on July 2, Walz had noted more than $15 million in damage and cleanup costs that could be eligible for federal reimbursement. The state has estimated total damages at more than $500 million. Hundreds of buildings were looted, damaged or destroyed by fires in the Twin Cities, primarily in Minneapolis and St. Paul, after Floyd was killed on May 25. In a statement provided to MPR News on Saturday, a FEMA spokesperson said: “After a thorough review of Minnesota’s request for a major disaster declaration from extensive fire damage as a result of civil unrest in late May and early June, it was determined that the impact to public infrastructure is within the capabilities of the local and state governments to recover from. The governor has 30 days to appeal that decision.”

They let the mess unfold, so why should the rest of the country have to pay for it?

