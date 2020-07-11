https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fire-destroys-roof-249-year-old-san-gabriel-mission-church-california-officials-will-not-disclose-cause-fire/

The roof of the San Gabriel Mission church, founded in 1771, destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday morning.

San Gabriel Mission was on fire this morning & severely damaged. Yet no news channels have arrived on scene yet. Wonder why? Prayers out to our #sangabriel #sangabrielmission community! @KTLAMorningNews @FOXLA @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/LatOxZLW8l — Not Your Average Joe 🇺🇸 (@Brian_P14) July 11, 2020

The fire took place a week after the Father Serra statue was removed from the property.

TRENDING: WOW! NBC Guest Doctor Who Was Suffering from Coronavirus in Hospital in TV Interviews — NEVER HAD CORONAVIRUS! (VIDEO)

Fire rips through and destroys San Gabriel Mission one week after The Father Serra statue was removed from the property. An investigation is underway by ATF and arson investigators. fire touched everything in the building except for the altar.#FatherSerra #SanGabrielMission pic.twitter.com/ZUUYdNxHPF — Tommy Harris Jr. Photog @KCBS @KCAL @CBSNEWSPATH (@pictureman415) July 11, 2020

The San Gabriel mission is on fire! pic.twitter.com/I9UzEQ5uNr — S.L (@StephLittle) July 11, 2020

KTLA reported:

A fire broke out at the San Gabriel Mission and completely burned the church’s roof early Saturday, officials said. Authorities have not determined what may have caused the blaze at the 249-year-old church on 428 S. Mission Drive. The San Gabriel Fire Department received a call about the fire at around 4:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find flames through the roof, Capt. Antonio Negrete told KTLA. The crews called for additional units after about 5 minutes, Negrete said. Some 50 firefighters responded to the location, and they struggled as parts of the roof began to come down, according to the captain. Video recorded before daylight shows dark smoke rising from the flames… …The church, founded in 1771, was the fourth of 21 missions established by the priest Junipero Serra, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

