https://www.theblaze.com/news/five-guys-employees-fired-serve-police-alabama

A Five Guys restaurant in Alabama has fired or suspended employees who refused to serve police officers.

Three officers of the Daphne Police Department went to a Five Guys restaurant on Tuesday. The cops entered the burger joint and realized there was a mandatory mask policy at the restaurant, so they reportedly went back to their vehicles to retrieve face masks, according to AL.com.

However, once they went to place their order, several employees turned their backs to the police officers and refused to serve them.

The Five Guys restaurant in Daphne, Alabama, has since fired or suspended the employees who denied service to the police officers.

“Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together toward a resolution,” the restaurant said on Facebook. “The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved.”

“The store has temporarily closed for further education and customer service training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department,” the post continued. “As we uphold our commitment to fair, respectful, and equal treatment for all customers, please know that the actions and sentiments of a few employees in Daphne, AL do not represent Five Guys or the local franchisee.”

The Five Guys corporate office released a statement:

Five Guys and the franchisee are actively investigating the situation and are committed to getting to the bottom of it. However, no matter what the details are, we do not want these police officers, or any customer, to feel disrespected or slighted in anyway. We apologize to those officers and also want to make it clear that Five Guys and its franchisees are committed to fair, respectful, and equal treatment for all customers. We will continue to investigate the matter.

The Daphne Police Department released a statement Wednesday:

The Daphne Police Department appreciates the outpouring of support from our community and from supporters of Law Enforcement across the country. We also want to thank Five Guys on a corporate and local level. We have been working through this situation and there has been total cooperation. The Daphne Police Department does not think that the actions of a few employees represents Five Guys as a whole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

