Republican Sen. Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy NSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show Overnight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general MORE (Pa.) said Saturday that President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats blast Trump for commuting Roger Stone: ‘The most corrupt president in history’ Trump confirms 2018 US cyberattack on Russian troll farm Trump tweets his support for Goya Foods amid boycott MORE’s decision to commute the prison sentence of Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneDemocrats blast Trump for commuting Roger Stone: ‘The most corrupt president in history’ Trump commutes Roger Stone’s sentence Appeals court denies Stone’s motion to delay prison sentence MORE “is a mistake.”

“The president clearly has the legal and constitutional authority to grant clemency for federal crimes,” Toomey said in a statement. “However, this authority should be used judiciously and very rarely by any president.”

Stone, a longtime Trump confidant, was convicted of lying to Congress in connection with its investigation into Russia’s election interference, witness tampering and obstructing an official proceeding. The Russia investigation, which Trump and his allies have routinely called a “hoax,” did not conclude that Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election but detailed a series of contacts and found the campaign welcomed Russia’s efforts.

“While I understand the frustration with the badly flawed Russia-collusion investigation, in my view, commuting Roger Stone’s sentence is a mistake,” Toomey said, adding that Stone was “duly convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing a congressional investigation conducted by a Republican-led committee.”

Toomey noted that in a July 8 interview, Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrTrump commutes Roger Stone’s sentence EU condemns U.S. for resuming federal executions Trump on possible Roger Stone pardon: ‘His prayer may be answered’ MORE said he thought Stone’s prosecution was “righteous” and “appropriate” and that the sentence he received was “fair.” Barr reportedly advised against the move.

“Any objections to Mr. Stone’s conviction and trial should be resolved through the appeals process,” Toomey said.

Democrats immediately blasted Trump for the decision on Friday. Before Toomey’s statement Saturday, the only other GOP Senator to criticize the decision was Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocrats hope for tidal moment in Georgia with two Senate seats in play Sixth GOP senator unlikely to attend Republican convention Koch-backed group urges Senate to oppose ‘bailouts’ of states in new ads MORE (Utah), who called it “historic corruption.”

Romney, unlike Toomey, has a history being critical of the president and was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump on impeachment charges during the Senate impeachment trial.

