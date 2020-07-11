https://www.dailywire.com/news/goya-foods-ceo-on-democrats-boycott-of-latino-company-hell-no-im-not-apologizing-for-praising-trump

Goya Foods CEO and President Bob Unanue is standing tall against top Democrat politicians who are urging people to boycott his business—the largest Latino food company in the United States—after he praised President Donald Trump this week, saying “hell no” he is “not apologizing.”

During an event at the White House this week, Unanue said, “Today, it gives me great honor – and, by the way, we’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder. And that’s what my grandfather did: He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray – we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue: “We’re all truly blessed to have a leader like President @realDonaldTrump” pic.twitter.com/vqMP4C3rqb — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 9, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other far-left Democrat politicians promoted a boycott of Goya Foods, encouraging people to abandon the Latino business because Unanue said positive things about the president.

Unanue then appeared on Fox News’ “FOX & Friends” the next morning where he defended his comment and said that he would not apologize for what he said because it was suppression of speech.

“It’s suppression of speech,” Unanue said. “In 2012, eight years ago, I was called by Michelle Obama to Tampa, and they were mentioning to launch a ‘my plate’ thing which we put on, it’s putting the nutritional pyramid into a plate of portion control. They wanted to approach the African American community, the Hispanic community, to eat more nutritionally.”

“So, they called on us as the most recognized Hispanic brand in the United States, and I went,” Unanue continued. “I went to the White House later and I introduced at Hispanic heritage month President Obama. And so you’re allowed talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed, when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity and you make a positive comment, all of the sudden that’s not acceptable.”

“So, you know, I’m not apologizing for saying, especially if you’re called by the President of the United States, you’re going to say, ‘no I’m sorry, I’m busy. No thank you,’” Unanue concluded. “I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.”

The radical left is trying to “cancel” the CEO of Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food business in the country, because he praised @RealDonaldTrump at yesterday’s event focusing on Hispanic opportunity. Watch him explain why he won’t apologize! pic.twitter.com/MjZkFGA2z8 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 10, 2020

Unanue later appeared on Fox News’ Laura Ingraham show where he again defended his comments when asked if he would be apologizing, saying, “Hell no. Hell no.”

Goya CEO Bob Unanue on whether he will apologize for praising the Trump administration as top Democrats are calling for people to boycott his business, which is one of the largest Latino businesses in the America: “Hell no.” pic.twitter.com/5GPfYwZZg9 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 12, 2020

