Another day, another hate hoax.

Texas A&M officials announced on Friday they found the “racist” who posted hateful racist slurs on student Isaih Martin’s car.

It was Isaih Martin.

Isaih Martin called police in June after he found the hateful notes on his windshield on campus property.

The Washington Times reported:

Police investigating racist messages left on a Texas A&M student’s car in June say all available evidence points to it being a hoax. School officials offered a $1,200 reward on June 25 for any evidence that identified the person who wrote “All lives matter, “You don’t belong here,” and “n—r” messages before leaving them on senior Isaih Martin’s windshield. A College Station cop who watched surveillance footage from a nearby pool camera say that what they witnessed implicated Mr. Martin himself as the culprit.

