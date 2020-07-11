https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/marxist-foundations-took-guts-georgia-gop-senator-wnba-team-owner-takes-blm-movement-video/

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) spoke out this week against the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since Loeffler is a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream WNBA team this caused a huge amount of backlash from the cancel culture crowd.



Loeffler even accused the Black Lives Matter of being a Marxist organization that is against American principles.

She’s right!

Senator Kelly Louffler: There’s a big difference between the statement, “Black Lives Matter,” of course the life of every African American matters. We have to root out racism where it exists. But the political organization, Black Lives Matter, is very different. It has Marxist foundations. And it’s important for people to understand what their goals are because sports should be about unifying… But this political platform Black Lives Matter is funded through Act Blue which raises money for liberal organizations and Democrats. It has objectives of defunding the police, of defunding the military, of destroying the nuclear family. It’s anti-Semitic. It promotes violence in our cities. It’s very important that Americans know this.

No one is standing up against the radical Black Lives Matter political movement like Senator Loeffler.

And she is being targeted because of it!

[embedded content]