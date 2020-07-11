https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/liposuction-treatment-hope-coronavirus-patients-hooked-ventilators/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A stem cell therapy boosted Covid-19 survival rates five-fold for patients hooked up to ventilators, Spanish scientists have claimed.

Two out of the 13 patients in the small study died, with the remainder returning from the brink of death after doctors assumed at least 11 of them would succumb to the disease.

Overall 70 per cent of patients saw improvements despite being in the most critical category of illness.

