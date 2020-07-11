https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/man-drives-van-lobby-florida-catholic-church-lights-fire-parishioners-inside/

A man has been arrested after crashing his vehicle into the lobby of Florida church, lighting it on fire, then leading officers on a high speed chase before being apprehended.

The man, who has not yet been identified, drove through the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala on Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. in a minivan. He then got out of the vehicle, threw a device into the main area of the building, and a fire started. Police have not publicly explained what exactly the device was.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Facebook that no serious injuries were reported. Photos shared by the office show extensive and severe damage to the church, however.

Happening Now Deputies were called out to the Queen of peace Catholic Church on Southwest Highway 200 after a man… Posted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, July 11, 2020

TRENDING: WOW! NBC Guest Doctor Who Was Suffering from Coronavirus in Hospital in TV Interviews — NEVER HAD CORONAVIRUS! (VIDEO)

“A suspect was apprehended in the 5900 block of South Pine Avenue. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the man is being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing. The FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined local officials in that investigation,” Ocala.com reports.

The driver reportedly surrender without incident.

The potential terror attack had barely received a blip of coverage from the national media by late Saturday afternoon. It is unlikely that there would be such little outcry had it been a place of worship for a non-Christian religion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

