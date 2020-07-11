https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/robert-mueller-roger-stone-op-ed-trump/2020/07/11/id/976727

Former Russia special counsel Robert Mueller responded to President Donald Trump on Saturday, defending the prosecution of Roger Stone and the larger investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

Mueller wrote in his 700-word piece that Stone was “prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes.”

“He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so,” Mueller said in the column published Saturday in The Washington Post.

Mueller’s remarks, coming after Trump’s commutation of Stone’s 40-month prison sentence Friday, are the first since he testified nearly a year ago after his team brought charges against at least a half-dozen former Trump aides during his campaign and after he took office,

Stone was the last person charged by the Mueller team during the nearly two-year Russia investigation.

“Russia’s actions were a threat to America’s democracy,” Mueller wrote. “It was critical that they be investigated and understood.

“We now have a detailed picture of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election,” Mueller wrote. “We also identified numerous links between the Russian government and Trump campaign personnel — Stone among them. We did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its activities. The investigation did, however, establish that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome. It also established that the campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”

Mueller said the FBI had evidence that the Russians had signaled to a Trump campaign adviser that they could assist the campaign through the anonymous release of information damaging to the Democratic candidate.

“And the FBI knew that the Russians had done just that: Beginning in July 2016, WikiLeaks released emails stolen by Russian military intelligence officers from the Clinton campaign.”

In closing the piece, Mueller wrote that his team “made every decision in Stone’s case, as in all our cases, based solely on the facts and the law and in accordance with the rule of law. The women and men who conducted these investigations and prosecutions acted with the highest integrity. Claims to the contrary are false.”

