Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller lashed out at Roger Stone after President Trump commuted the political operative’s sentence.

President Trump on Friday evening commuted Roger Stone’s sentence just days before the republican political operative was set to report to prison.

67-year-old Roger Stone was hunted down by Mueller’s crooked team of Democrat lawyers and charged with a process crime.

Mueller blasted Roger Stone in a WaPo op-ed on Saturday titled, “Roger Stone Remains a Convicted Felon, and Rightly So.”

Read the first three paragraphs of Mueller’s op-ed:

The work of the special counsel’s office — its report, indictments, guilty pleas and convictions — should speak for itself. But I feel compelled to respond both to broad claims that our investigation was illegitimate and our motives were improper, and to specific claims that Roger Stone was a victim of our office. The Russia investigation was of paramount importance. Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so. Russia’s actions were a threat to America’s democracy. It was critical that they be investigated and understood. By late 2016, the FBI had evidence that the Russians had signaled to a Trump campaign adviser that they could assist the campaign through the anonymous release of information damaging to the Democratic candidate. And the FBI knew that the Russians had done just that: Beginning in July 2016, WikiLeaks released emails stolen by Russian military intelligence officers from the Clinton campaign. Other online personas using false names — fronts for Russian military intelligence — also released Clinton campaign emails. Following FBI Director James B. Comey’s termination in May 2017, the acting attorney general named me as special counsel and directed the special counsel’s office to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The order specified lines of investigation for us to pursue, including any links or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump campaign. One of our cases involved Stone, an official on the campaign until mid-2015 and a supporter of the campaign throughout 2016. Stone became a central figure in our investigation for two key reasons: He communicated in 2016 with individuals known to us to be Russian intelligence officers, and he claimed advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ release of emails stolen by those Russian intelligence officers.

Mueller concluded by arguing the special counsel’s team made every decision “based solely on facts and the law and in accordance with the rule of law.”

“The women and men who conducted these investigations and prosecutions acted with the highest integrity. Claims to the contrary are false,” Mueller wrote.

Spygate ringleader John Brennan posted Mueller’s op-ed to Twitter — and we’re supposed to believe these people didn’t unleash the might of the US government to take down President Trump and his inner circle?

If only we had someone in the White House with even just a small fraction of Bob Mueller’s integrity, competence, intellect, & lifelong respect for the rule of law. We don’t, but we can change that in just four months. https://t.co/QqV4hSnb2M — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 12, 2020

