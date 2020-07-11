https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/never-forget-traitor-ag-jeff-sessions-turned-trump-put-country-president-grave-danger-attempted-coup/

Jeff Sessions was sworn in on February 9, 2017 as the 87th Attorney General of the United States.

Less than a month later on March 2, 2017, AG Jeff Sessions recused himself from all of the bogus Russian investigations.

Sessions betrayed President Trump and betrayed the nation and opened up the country to over two years of a criminal and corrupt witch hunt of the 45th President of the United States.

Jeff Sessions should have resigned as Attorney General but instead allowed the president, his family, his campaign, his Transition Team, innocent men and women and the nation to be steamrolled for over two years by a criminal cabal.

Two weeks ago newly released documents revealed the FBI and DOJ operatives set up and framed General Michael Flynn.

This occurred before Jeff Sessions was sworn in and during his time as Attorney General.

On Monday morning Jeff Sessions had the gall to weigh in on the attempt by the Deep State to destroy General Michael Flynn.

Sessions allowed it all to happen until he was fired!

Next week the people of Alabama will choose between Jeff Sessions and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville to represent the Republican Party in the US Senate Race.

Never forget what Jeff Sessions did to the country.

President Trump didn’t forget.

Big Senate Race in Alabama on Tuesday. Vote for @TTuberville, he is a winner who will never let you down. Jeff Sessions is a disaster who has let us all down. We don’t want him back in Washington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

