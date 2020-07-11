https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/pelosi-seeks-limit-presidents-pardon-powers-trump-commutes-roger-stones-sentence/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plans to introduce legislation to limit the president’s pardon powers after Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence.

President Trump on Friday evening commuted Roger Stone’s sentence just days before the republican political operative was set to report to prison.

67-year-old Roger Stone was hunted down by Mueller’s crooked team of Democrat lawyers and charged with a process crime.

Pelosi is not happy about the commutation and lashed out at Trump.

“President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of top campaign advisor Roger Stone, who could directly implicate him in criminal misconduct, is an act of staggering corruption,” Pelosi said in a statement Saturday.

“Congress will take action to prevent this type of brazen wrongdoing. Legislation is needed to ensure that no President can pardon or commute the sentence of an individual who is engaged in a cover-up campaign to shield that President from criminal prosecution,” she added.

Pelosi accused the president of having no respect for the Constitution after Trump asserted his Constitutional powers by commuting Stone’s sentence.

“Roger Stone’s seven felony crimes, which include lying to Congress and witness tampering, constitute grave crimes. All who commit these illegal acts should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This decision and Trump’s many other acts of corruption point to the urgency of electing a President in November who will respect the Constitution, the rule of law and the will of the American people,” Pelosi said.

This is just another publicity stunt by crooked Pelosi.

A Republican-controlled Senate will never pass Pelosi’s outrageous legislation limiting the president’s pardon powers.

Furthermore, the executive power is vested in a President under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution to grant pardons, clemency and commutations of sentences.

