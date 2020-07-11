https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/portland-rioters-surround-car-driver-shoots-way/

(PJMEDIA) Every night for the past six weeks in Portland, Oregon, antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters, looters and vandals have turned what used to be a nice neighborhood in downtown into a war zone. Portlanders are sick of it.

The police commissioner/mayor and the new BLM-approved police chief have done little about it. The Portland Police Officers Association held a scathing news conference, issuing a no-confidence throwdown to City Hall and begging elected officials to stop defending antifa.

But next to nothing has been done by local Portland police.

Now it looks as if the people are taking the matters into their own hands.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

