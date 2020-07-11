https://www.dailywire.com/news/read-it-black-singer-lady-a-hammers-band-formerly-known-as-lady-antebellum-for-trying-to-look-woke

Last month, the country music group formerly known as Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A to be more racially sensitive, due to the apparent association of the word “antebellum” with slavery. (The Antebellum period in U.S. history generally refers to the time between the War of 1812 and the start of the Civil War.)

However, after a battle with blues singer Anita White, who goes by the name Lady A, the country band filed a lawsuit against the singer over her “attempt to enforce purported trademarks rights in a mark that Plaintiffs have held for more than a decade,” according to the suit.

On Saturday, White issued a lengthy statement blasting the Grammy-winning country band, in which White admitted that she asked for $10 million in total in order for the group to have the name; $5 million paid to her and another $5 million to charity.

The “demand” for the $10 million, according to a statement from the band, was one of the reasons they filed the suit against White.

“I was quiet for two weeks because I was trying to believe that it was going to be okay and that they would realize that it would be easier to just change their name, or pay me for my name,” White said, according to Pitchfork. “Five million dollars is nothing, and I’m actually worth more than that, regardless of what they think.”

“But here we go again with another white person trying to take something from a Black person, even though they say they’re trying to help,” added White. “If you want to be an advocate or an ally, you help those who you’re oppressing. And that might require you to give up something because I am not going to be erased.”

In the fiery statement, White ripped the country music singers for trying to “look woke” for their fans, instead of truly caring about progressive racial issues. “I will not allow Lady Antebellum to obliterate me and my career so they can look ‘woke’ to their fans,” she said.

“It is absurd that Lady Antebellum has chosen to show its commitment to racial equality by taking the name of a Black woman, particularly in this time when we are reminded every day to ‘Say Her Name.’ It is one more demonstration of what continues to be taken away from us in the present,” said White in the statement. “Given the way that Hillary, Charles, and Dave have treated me, I am not surprised that they used the name Lady Antebellum for so long or that their cure is to adopt a name that is only less overtly racist. The A in their name stands for Antebellum and always will. If they are truly committed to racial equality, why do they want to maintain that association, especially when it means making a public, intentional stand to disregard me and my rights?”

“I do not want to part with it,” the blues singer said of the name Lady A, though the country band is not asking her to part with the name. “It is particularly painful to me, as a Black woman, to lose my name in THIS time and place so Lady Antebellum can use it as shorthand to celebrate a time and place connected to and very heavily reliant upon slavery.”

“I asked for $5 million to compensate me for this loss, and to help me rebuild under a new name. I also asked that they donate $5 million to a charity so that we could work together to promote racial equality,” she added. “It was my impression from our communications that this would appeal to Hillary, Charles, and Dave. I guess I was wrong.”

