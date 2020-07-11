https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/restaurant-group-owned-califoria-gov-received-big-bucks-ppp-loan/

(KFBK) Governor Gavin Newsom has an ownership stake in a restaurant group that received a federal loan through the Paycheck Protection Program established under the CARES Act in response to business closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data released by the U.S. Treasury, Plumpjack Group received $350,000 in aid due to the impact of coronavirus. The loan saved 14 jobs at the company, according to a report by Eater SF.

Sacramento attorney and former federal prosecutor Bill Portanova says, while Newsom owns the Plumpjack Group, which operates several bars, restaurants, and wineries, the company is currently controlled by a blind trust.

