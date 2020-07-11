https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/richard-grenell-biden-manipulating-intelligence/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Former Vice President Joe Biden was “manipulating intelligence” during the final days of the Obama administration, according to President Trump’s ex-spy chief.

Richard Grenell, who declassified documents related to the Russia investigation during his monthslong tenure as acting director of national intelligence, told Newsmax TV that the Obama administration “weaponized intelligence” between the 2016 election and Inauguration Day.

He claimed Biden, who is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, played a leading role in an effort to undermine President-elect Trump.

“We now know that the vice president of the United States, Joe Biden at the time, was in January … looking for information, manipulating intelligence,” Grenell said on Thursday.

