Police seized a rifle from St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey during a search of their home following the viral video showing the couple defending their home with guns.

Breitbart News reported that the McCloskey’s came out of their home with firearms on Sunday, June 28, 2020, after protesters allegedly burst through a gate in their neighborhood.

The McCloskey’s claim the protesters threatened them, so Mr. McCloskey came outside with an AR-15 and his wife with a pistol.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

Fox News reports that police secured a search warrant for the McCloskey residence at 8 p.m. Friday. During the search, they allegedly seized the rifle that McCloskey was holding in the video.

BREAKING: Sources tell Five On Your Side police seized one of the weapons, the rifle, from the couple and they told police their attorney has the pistol seen in photos. https://t.co/MMUWIz7iJs — KSDK News (@ksdknews) July 11, 2020

On June 30, 2020, Breitbart News reported that the McCloskey’s were under investigation.

The New York Times reported St. Louis Prosecutor Kimberly Gardner said, “I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns.”

She added, “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated,” she insisted, saying her office was “currently working with the public and police to investigate these events. Make no mistake: we will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable.”

