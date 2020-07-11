https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/black-lives-matter-liberal-activist-movement/2020/07/11/id/976700

Amid attacks from progressives and even members of her own WNBA team she is an investor in, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., rejects the Black Lives Matter as a liberal activist movement.

It is hijacking social injustice to achieve its goal of tearing down President Donald Trump, pushing Marxist goals to end capitalism, and tear “our country down,” Loeffler told Newsmax TV‘s “Saturday Report.”

“That’s actually one of the goals of the Black Lives Matter political organization,” Loeffler said. “Their platform’s built on getting Trump out of office, and that’s why when you donate to that organization, it’s run by Act Blue, which is the fundraising machine for liberal causes and the Democrats.”

Loeffler noted she is an advocate for the Black community, but she cannot back the liberal agenda behind Black Lives Matter.

“I just think people should know that before they get behind it and really understand that there are better ways to approach this and it’s really a misuse of that platform,” she added to host Grant Stinchfield. “I don’t think it lifts anyone up. It tears our country down. And we just need to look at the foundations of this movement.”

The economic agenda of Trump and capitalism seek to improve the lives of everyone, according to Loeffler, who is running to retain her Senate seat in a special election this November.

“Socialism is something the Democrats are desperately trying to enact with November elections; we’ve got to re-elect President Trump,” she continued.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together, and I think using this moment to misdirect anger is unfortunately, because I am one of the strong advocates.

“This is about the Americans I heard from across our country, small business, families, big businesses that say they feel afraid to speak out, and that to me in America should be unheard of.”

Because of her politics, Loeffler is under “cancel culture” pressure to give up her stake in the Atlanta Dream, the WNBA team in her state.

“We can’t go to a culture where political preferences or political ideas are resulting in having your business, or your job, or your livelihood taken away – even threatened to be taken away – that’s not freedom,” she concluded. “That’s what the flag stands for. That’s why I wanted it on our jerseys: To remind everyone that we’re in this together as America. We fight for freedom and equality together.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

